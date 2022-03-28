MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A four-year legal battle against the Mobile County School Board is finally over.

The multi-million-dollar lawsuit centered around videos showing students attacking other students on school campuses.

A document shows the counts against the school board and some of its employees, both current and former, have all been dismissed. Some of these charges are not able to be retried.

The first video, a grainy cell phone video from May of 2018, shows the attack on Rodney Kim Junior after the then-freshman quarterback learned he was promoted to the Davidson High School Varsity team.

The Kim family filed a 12-million dollar lawsuit against the Mobile County Board of Education.

10 students faced charges in this incident. The video was not the only video to surface.

Months later, on August first, a new cell phone video surfaced showing another attack on a student named Jeremiah Chatman. They joined in the lawsuit along with another family who says their son was also attacked.

The complaints include four federal and nine state charges.

The only counts able to be retried: A violation of Title 9 Civil Rights, Violation of Alabama’s Anti-hazing law, Negligence, and Premises Liability.