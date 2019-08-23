Judge denies motion to dismiss Chikesia Clemons case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Circuit Court Judge Brandy Hambright has denied the motion to dismiss the case against Chikesia Clemons. Clemons’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss Thursday after he accused the prosecutors of misconduct.

Marcus Foxx said prosecutors inaccurately linked a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee to this case. On the same day Clemons was arrested at the Saraland Waffle House, there was a shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville area where a gunman killed four people. During questioning on Wednesday, prosecutors asked employees if that shooting had them on edge during the incident with Clemons.

The shooting at the Waffle House in Tennessee happened one hour after Clemons was arrested, therefore Foxx argued it could not have possibly influenced how they felt about the incident with Clemons.

Clemons is on trial for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanor charges. Video of her arrest went viral, sparking national attention including the involvement of Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton.

Police say Clemons was drunk and threatened Waffle House employees. Clemons’ attorney argues she was just trying to get a corporate phone number.