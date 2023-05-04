MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details about the Partridge Street shooting in March that left a 36-year-old mother dead in her front yard were revealed during an Aniah’s Law hearing for the suspected shooter.

Jaymon Johnson, 18, sat in front of the judge Thursday as witnesses took the stand to recount the night of March 30. Prosecutors were asking the judge to deny his bond.

An MPD homicide detective was one of the people who took the stand. She testified that she interviewed four people who were in the front yard the night of the drive-by shooting that killed Dajarra Jackson, 36, and injured a 14-year-old.

The detective testified that during those interviews, most of the people could recall that the shooter was in a grey SUV. The detective later determined it was a 2022 grey GMC.

Prosecutors believe the shooting was gang-related.

One of the people the detective interviewed said there was an ongoing issue in the neighborhood after Keshawn Bellamy was killed on Orange Street on February 5 and that there was a new gang formed called K4K “kill for Keshawn” that Johnson was allegedly a part of.

The detective also testified that the driver of the grey GMC identified the shooter as Johnson. The driver said Johnson shot his gun out of the backseat.

Prosecutors say Johnson is a rapper who goes by the nickname Flip30. They played some of his alleged music videos in court pointing out lyrics like “turn Mobile into baby Russia.”

The judge ultimately denied Johnson’s bond under Aniah’s Law.

“We are seeing Aniah’s Law working the way it was intended to work,” said Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood in a press release. “We will continue to file motions to hold under Aniah’s Law for the most dangerous defendants.”

Johnson is also charged with murder, first degree assault, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Johnson is the fourth to be held on no bond under Aniah’s Law since the November 2022 election, according to the DA’s office.

Thomas Thomas Jr. accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jatarious Reives and injuring others in the New Year’s Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Darrius Rowser is accused of three separate shootings in Mobile during a two-month time period. John McCarroll is accused of the Bank Nightlife September 2022 and Paparazzi Lounge November 2022 shootings.

Aniah’s Law allows judges to deny bond to violent crime offenders in an effort to keep them off the streets and prevent them from committing other crimes.