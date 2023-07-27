MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members from Joy of Life and executives with Wind Creek in Atmore presented a check to St. Jude for over $155,000.

The check, worth $155,367.89, was presented Wednesday night at the Wind Creek. Joy of Life organizers also held their kickoff meeting for the 2023-2024 fundraising year Wednesday at Wintzells Oyster House in downtown Mobile.

Joy of Life is a non-profit organization that was created to benefit the St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Tennessee. Each year, the organization holds a Mardi Gras ball as a fundraising event. St. Jude patients are crowned as King and Queen each year.

WKRG News 5 partners with Joy of Life to raise money each year with our Joy of Life Telethon. In 2022, WKRG and Joy of Life raised more than $2,000 during the telethon, all going direction to St. Jude Children’s Hospital mission to treat, prevent and advance cures for catastrophic pediatric disease.