MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Josh Woods, with his family in attendance, raised his right hand to make an oath to fill the District 6 seat on the Mobile City Council just 30 minutes before the regular council meeting.

“We’re fresh, we’re ready to get started. Learning, listening and leading is what we’re going to be doing,” Councilman Woods said. “To those that did not vote for me, over the next two years, I intend to earn your vote.”

The seat was vacated by Woods’ predecessor, Scott Jones, in April. It had been empty for four months while District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory took care of the District 6 residents that were left without a leader.

“Having that voice back on city council for District 6, that’s really what people are looking for,” Woods said.

“Immediately, I want to schedule meetings – community meetings because that’s really the core of District 6 is the meetings,” Woods said. “If you think about it, you can’t pick up the phone and call the President, and you can’t call your Senator, but what you can do is go to a community meeting and meet with your council member.”

Woods did not attend the pre-council meeting; however, he did make his first decisions for the city during the regular council meeting.

“I always encourage people, which a lot of people are 311 related. So, downloading the City of Mobile’s 311 App is key to it as well,” Woods said. Most issues that come before the city council, Woods said, are issues that could be resolved with 311 requests via the Mobile 311 App. he said that if for some reason, a 311 request is not fulfilled, people should not hesitate to reach out to him or attend community meetings.

Although Woods shadowed the city clerk’s office the week before he was sworn in, he said Aug. 8 was his official orientation day.