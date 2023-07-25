MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With more than half of the projected vote, Josh Woods is the projected winner and the District 6 Councilman-elect for the City of Mobile.

WKRG News 5’s Jeremy Jones spoke with Josh Woods after the results came in, and he’s excited about these results after he ran back in 2021 against Scott Jones, and lost by 306 votes.

“I haven’t had quite that much time to process it. But I will tell you, I’m very humbled and I’m very appreciative of everybody that came out and voted for us,” Woods explained. “I don’t take a vote lightly. That’s a lot of trust that people put in when they cast their vote. And I can tell you that I’m very excited to get to work for District 6, and I’m very humbled and appreciative. So thank you to everybody that voted for us and and put your confidence in us and and for those that didn’t vote for us. I can’t wait to show you that that, you know, listening, learning, leading the way that we’re going to move District six forward and the city as a whole.”

It is unclear when Woods will be sworn in as the District 6 City of Mobile councilman.