A Mobile City Councilman called for the removal of the AltaPointe Health CEO Tuesday after a sexual assault case concluded last Friday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former candidate for the Mobile City Council District 6 seat Josh Woods has announced he is once again seeking the seat, this time to fill the vacancy left by a recent resignation.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones announced his resignation from the Mobile City Council due to what he called “inaction” over changes within AltaPointe Health. Jones called for the removal of AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger after a sexual assault case involving AltaPointe concluded on March 2. Jones claimed the city council is continuing to support AltaPointe.

“I cannot continue to sit on this council that allows an environment that creates the conditions for this abuse to continue, defends those actions, and then funds the organization where those actions exist,” said Jones.

Woods previously ran against Jones during the 2021 election and lost to Jones in the District 6 runoff.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for the vacant District 6 City Council seat. As a proud member of this community, I continue to remain committed to representing the voices of our neighbors and working tirelessly to improve our quality of life. My campaign is built on a vision of Good Government, Great Communities, and an Excellent Future for District 6. I believe my experience in both the private and public sectors makes me uniquely qualified to bring fresh ideas and collaborative solutions to the issues facing our district,” said Woods.