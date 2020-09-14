Joint presser held by Mobile County Commission and City of Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A joint presser will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, September 14 by Mobile County Commission and the City of Mobile. The presser will be regarding approaching Hurricane Sally.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories