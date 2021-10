MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Johnsonville’s Big Taste Grill is in Mobile for the Great Gulf State Fair starting Oct. 29 in Mobile.

The 65-foot-long grill has partnered with the Mobile SPCA to raise money for the non-profit organization.

If you would like to show your support Mobile SPCA, you can visit the grill Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 31 from noon to 8 p.m. during the Greater Gulf State Fair.