MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Johnson Road West between Jeff Hamilton Road and Airport Boulevard will be closed for approximately one week beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for “utility relocation work.”

The closure on Johnson Road West is 0.9 miles north of Jeff Hamilton Road and 1.6 miles south of Airport Boulevard, according to the release.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month.