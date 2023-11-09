MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Stand-up comedian John Crist is set to come to Mobile in March on his “Emotional Support” tour.

The performance will take place on March 1 at Saenger Theatre, and tickets are already on sale.

“I grew up in the deep south, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight homeschooled children,” Crist said. “My first job was at Chick-fil-A. Coming from a background like that, how do you NOT write jokes?!”

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 251-208-5600 or 251-208-7906, or in person at the Saenger Theatre box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center, which is located at 401 Civic Center Drive and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For accessible seating information, call 251-208-7381.