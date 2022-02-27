UPDATE (2/27 3:10): The Joe Cain Marchers parade has officially ended! If you missed it, click the video above!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s officially Joe Cain Day on the Gulf Coast and so many Mardi Gras festivities are taking place.

Parades kicked off at noon and will continue all the way until 6 p.m. tonight. After the parades are over, however, the coronation of King Elexis will take place at 7 p.m.

On top of this, Joe Cain’s Merry Widows spent the morning mourning their ‘dearly beloved’ husband. Here is a list of all the events happening this afternoon:

Alba Temple Motorcade | 12 p.m.

Fort Morgan Parade | 1 p.m.

King Elexis I Motorcade | 2 p.m.

Joe Cain Marchers | 2:30 p.m.

Joe Cain Society | 3 p.m.

Le Krewe de Bienville Parade | 5 p.m.

Krewe de Cirque Parade | 6 p.m.

Coronation of King Elexis | 7 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will be going live for all of the parades between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.