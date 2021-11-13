Job Fair to be held at Fort Whiting Armory in Mobile

Curtis McCray, a Mississippi Department of Corrections recruiter, left, points out a positive testimonial to a job applicant during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Employers representing a variety of manufacturing, production, service industry, medical and clerical companies attended the day long affair with an eye towards recruitment, hiring, training and retention. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A job fair will be hosted Nov. 30 at Fort Whiting Armory in Mobile.

The job fair will feature hundreds of jobs ranging from entry level to manager positions. Residents are also encouraged to network while attending the event, according to a news release from Unemployment Eliminators.

All are welcome to attend the event including civilian and veteran residents, according to the release.

The event is free and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Fort Whiting Armory at 1630 South Broad St. in Mobile.