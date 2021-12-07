Jingle All the Way Holiday Skate happening this Saturday at Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The popular ArtWalk event Roll Mobile is moving indoors this Saturday, Dec. 11, for a special holiday skating event.

The Roll Mobile: Jingle All the Way Holiday Skate takes place at the Mobile Civic Center from 6-11 p.m. and will offer fun for all ages. The entry fee is $2 for those 5 and older, or you can bring a new toy for the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s ongoing toy drive.

Parking is free at the Civic Center, and attendees are encouraged to dress up as elves or your favorite winter holiday character. Mrs. Claus will also be skating around the rink to holiday tunes.

Food and beverages will be offered, including a cash bar for adults. Limited skate rentals will be available for $4.

No hoverboards, skateboards, or scooters are allowed, and you cannot bring in any outside food or drinks. Masks are encouraged.

Roll Mobile: Jingle All the Way Holiday Skate is an event put on by the City of Mobile and the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department.