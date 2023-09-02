MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Gulf Coast music legend has passed away. Jimmy Buffett died late Friday night surrounded by family, friends, and music according to his social media accounts. While he traveled the world as a headliner for decades, his roots were in the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. From Cheeseburger in Paradise to Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett showed you could have a job and have fun doing it. We last spoke with him in 2015. Devon Walsh had a series of interviews including a viewer Q&A. Even eight years ago he marveled at his run.

“It’s just amazing what, uh, what is. Have been lucky enough to do this and survived this for actually still being here after a couple of close, close scrapes and is still having a music career that lasted that long,” said Buffett. “It’s an amazing gift and it’s it’s an amazing lucky run that I’ve had. I would have never envisaged still be doing this. I figured out that if I got ten, ten years out of that period then I’d buy a boat in the Caribbean, I could find something to do.” Buffett was born in Pascagoula and spent his formative years in Mobile at landmark schools like St. Ignatius and McGill Toolin. He says the coast and Christian upbringing inspired a lot of his music.

“I was still an altar boy till I was 17 years old. I didn’t get into a lot of trouble and but I wasn’t. I was just kind of bouncing along. I was just– It’s interesting. What I fall back to is my, uh, my Jesuit, my Jesuit years, my parochial school years and. And summers. Summers on the Gulf Coast,” said Buffett. Margaritaville was released in 1977 and cemented Buffett as the New York Times wrote, as “the roguish bard of island escapism.” He built his island-themed music into a brand that stayed durable for decades for people who were growing older but not growing up. Buffett was 76 years old.