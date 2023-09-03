MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jimmy Buffett was well known for his music. Now officials with Battleship Memorial Park are giving us a glimpse of some of his philanthropy. According to a news release sent Saturday evening, Buffett donated two aircraft to the park.

Last year, a Grumman Goose and Boeing Stearman both arrived at the park and are currently on display in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. Park officials say they were donated by the legendary musician. The news release said Buffett wished to remain an anonymous donor and park officials revealed it a day after his passing. Details of why these aircraft or how this donation came about were not in the news release.