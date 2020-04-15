Jessica Taloney’s dog interrupts News 5 This Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Working from home has its challenges. News 5 This Morning anchor Jessica Taloney has been working remotely, anchoring from home since April 6. Near the end of the 6 a.m. hour, while reading a story about former President Obama’s endorsement of Joe Biden, her dog, Levi, chimed in.

It’s not clear where Levi falls on the political spectrum, but Jessica struggled for a few seconds to get him to quiet down. Thanks to a 3-second delay in the video feed Jessica’s call for help to her husband, Justin, was also heard by viewers in a hilariously genuine moment of panic.

At the end of the program, Jessica put the cocker spaniel on camera as she told him his outburst was very “naughty.” He did not appear remorseful.

