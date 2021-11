MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County district attorney’s office (MCDA) announced Nov. 19 that Jennifer Wright will no longer serve as the Mobile County assistant district attorney.

Wright has worked at the MCDA for almost 19 years, six of those she served as the team lead for the MCDA’S murder team, according to a Facebook post from the MCDA.

Wright has also tried 124 jury trials, 18 of those were capital cases, according to the release.