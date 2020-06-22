Jeff Sessions to hold press conference in Mobile on recent DACA decision

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jeff Sessions will hold a press conference Monday, June 22, 2020 in downtown Mobile. Sessions will address the recent DACA decision by the US Supreme Court and outline urgently-needed reforms in the American immigration system.

The press conference will be held at Mobile Government Plaza at 1 PM.

WKRG News 5 will stream the press conference live on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES