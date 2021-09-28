Jeanette Manzie will not fill District 2 Mobile City Council seat

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, after Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson appointed her to fill the City Council seat left open by her son’s death, Jeanette Manzie informed the mayor’s office she had withdrawn her request to serve on the Council, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office said it is withdrawing the appointment.

Stimpson announced the appointment in a public statement Monday with Jeanette Manzie.

Jeanette Manzie was set to serve as interim council member after her son, Levon Manzie, died last Monday.

