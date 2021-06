BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) -- Ten days after a fire turned everything they owned to ashes, "I never thought in my wildest dreams that we would lose our home." The Goulart family are living in tents in the shadow of what's left of their home.

A generator powers the essentials. Two pup tents hold clothes, food, tolietries and some non-perishable food items.