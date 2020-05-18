‘Jane Doe’ killed after being struck by car

Mobile County
RELEASE FROM ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash occurred on Sunday, May 17th, at approximately 8:24 pm, that claimed the life of a female pedestrian (Jane Doe).  The pedestrian, “Jane Doe”,  was walking down the middle of Nursery Road, approximately ½ mile west of Wulff Road, when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.  Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.  An update will be sent out when the “Jane Doe” is identified and the next of kin is notified.

