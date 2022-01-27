MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Winter Jam is bringing nine Christian artists to perform for Mobilians on Feb. 4 at the city’s Mitchell Center.

Winter Jam will kick off with a Prejam, featuring Abby Robertson, Bayside Worship and Megan Duke.

The event will then continue with performances by various artists including Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, Newsong and Kevin Quinn.

The Pre-Show will start at 6 p.m. and the main event at 7 p.m. Early admission tickets are available to purchase. The entry will be open at 4:30 p.m. for Platinum ticket holders, 5 p.m. for Basic ticket holders and 6 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders.

Prices for general admission are $10 for those ages 3 and up. Those who want early admissions must purchase Jam Nation memberships and packages. For more information, click here.

Vaccination cards and masks are not required at the venue.