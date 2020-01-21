Jalen Hurts to wear helmet featuring Alabama, Oklahoma in Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Reese’s Senior Bowl presented former Crimson Tide quarterback, current Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts with a helmet that represents both teams.

Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy presented the helmet to Hurts addressing the elephant in the room, which helmet would Hurts be wearing during the game.

The helmet features the Oklahoma logo on one side and Hurts’ former Alabama number on the other.

Nagy says a second helmet was created for Hurts to sign and be auctioned off, all the proceeds going to Special Spectators.

