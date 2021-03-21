Jail ministry starts in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Giving hope to the hopeless. That’s how officials at the Citronelle Police Department are describing a new ministry program for inmates designed to help them find a better path. Brother David Ferrell talks with and ministers to inmates at Citronelle city Jail Sunday morning. I was watching from closed-circuit security cameras at the police station. It’s the first Sunday of a new outreach effort they’re calling The Upper Room.

“God said He’d leave the 99 for the one and the “ones” are right here in this jail,” said Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris. Norris says he wants to give hope to people who may be going through the worst day or time of their lives.

“Secluded in jail they feel like that’s their last option in life, they feel like they may never get out of here, so they’re looking for attention, they’re looking for God, they’re looking for some kind of effort. They argue heart-brokenness opens the door to ministry.

“Just because they did something wrong, that doesn’t mean God don’t love them, it doesn’t mean God loves them any less, that means he’s there for them anytime He gets ready,” said City of Citronelle Chaplain David Ferrell. “God is there for them, they don’t have to rip and run in the streets and do anything bad, when they get ready to do something else, God is there.” “The Upper Room” services will continue twice a month. Chief Norris says he started a similar program in Clarke County and hopes to build on successes bringing something similar to Citronelle.