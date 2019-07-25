Jaguar center makes Remington Award watch list

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Brian Ankerson is homegrown and at the center of more good news for University of South Alabama football.

Number 66 for the South Alabama Jaguars has been named to the Remington Award preseason watch list, the award goes to the nations best center.

“Honestly it was a shock, I knew what the Remington Award was, I had no idea that I was on the watch list,” said Ankerson. “Actually one of my high school coaches and former players from Auburn had it. That’s where I learned about it.”

Brian Ankerson saw his first South Alabama game when was 10 years old. After blocking for LaMical Perine at Theodore High School, Ankerson walked on at U.S.A. where he earned a scholarship and started his sophomore season.

“If you come ready to work, it doesn’t matter they will play the best player no matter what,” said Ankerson. “I didn’t think it would come that quick, I definitely hoped of getting a scholarship and to start. I didn’t realize that would be my redshirt sophomore year but luckily the cards were dealt to me right and I was able to.”

Brian learned to play football in the CYO while playing for St. Pius X. He was also paying attention in class, he’s already graduated and is working on his Master’s degree.

“Most freshmen come in and take a summer class, I actually haven’t stopped taking classes since I’ve been here,” said Ankerson.

Wearing USA colors around town and sharing his story we surly help the program for years to come!

Brian said, “It’s great to go back to the community and see respect from people when you tell them you are a South Alabama football player and the joy they have in supporting you.”

Coach Steve Campbell is a firmer Center and Brian’s buying into his advice.

“He is a hands-on type of guy, he loves the offensive line he is always in our meeting room,” said Ankerson. “He comes down and works with us sometimes. So it’s great to have a coach that understands O-lineman and comes and helps us get better at our craft.”