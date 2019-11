MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama won its final game at Ladd Peebles Stadium beating Arkansas State, 34 to 30.

It’s USA’s 2nd win of the season, the Jags end the season 2 and 10.

Desmond Trotter thew 4 touchdown passes, all were to McGill Toolen alum Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert’s final touchdown catch with 1:04 to play rallied the Jags to their first win over an FBS team this season.

USA will play next season in their new on-campus stadium.

LATEST STORIES: