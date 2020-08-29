Jacob Blake protest planned in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest is planned for Saturday afternoon in honor of Jacob Blake. The activist group “Mobile For Us” is holding a “Justice for Jacob Blake” event this afternoon at Mardi Gras Park. It starts at 4:30.

According to an event post: “Our current methods of policing must be abolished, we cannot rely on committees and reform groups that work inside alongside the force. The physical and psychological attack on Jacob Blake and his young family is the most recent example.” A viral clip showing Blake walking to a vehicle and then being shot several times in the back has ignited nights of violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mobile For Us is the same organization that held Mobile’s largest George Floyd protest earlier this summer.