Jackson, Alabama police chief indicted in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The police chief of Jackson, Ala. turned himself into Mobile County deputies Friday morning.
Jerry Taylor, 54, has been indicted on theft of property and ethics violation charges. He was released on bond less than an hour after being booked in Mobile Metro Jail.
