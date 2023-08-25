MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jack Stone passed away Tuesday afternoon after a six-year battle with Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy. He had just turned 6 years old on July 26.

MMPSI is a rare form of epilepsy that has approximately 100 cases worldwide. There’s no cure, but Jack and his parents were determined to fight, and fight they did.

His death was announced by his parents in the Jack Stone Strong Facebook page.

It reads:

“With devastated and shattered hearts, we want to inform all of Jacks Army that Jack gained his Angel wings today August 24, 2023 at 1:23pm.

He fought the good fight for 6 years til the very end. He was so very tired and ready to meet the Lord.

We are blessed knowing he will never feel pain again, he will never experience another seizure, he will never suffer another day.

He is running free with all of his other fellow KCNT1 Warriors.

We thank you all for being such an impactful power of support to Jack over the years. We are forever grateful.

We could have never gotten Jack as far in life alone, Jack had an amazing circle and was surrounded by so much love til his very last breath.

The staff at Children’s and Women’s Hospital cared for and loved our boy better than we could ever have imagined. He had an amazing group of nurses and physicians who made this day so special for our entire family. They even gave him a farewell with a fabulous group of Taylor “Swifties”.

We feel honored to have had all of Jacks heathcare heroes gave him his final walk of honor.

Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of tragedy.”