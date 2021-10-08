Ivey chief of staff a finalist for University of South Alabama President

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama published its list of three finalists for president, and among them is former Congressman and current chief of staff to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Jo Bonner.

Also on the list is Dr. Damon Andrew, a dean and professor in the College of Education at Florida State University, and Dr. Michael Tidwell, former president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

USA announced on Thursday it had accepted the President Search Committee’s recommendation of the three finalists. The finalists will interview for the position over the next few weeks, according to the university’s website.

The three candidates will also participate in open forums for the University community:

Jo Bonner, 11 a.m., Oct. 12, USA Mitchell Center

Dr. Damon Andrew, 11 a.m., Oct. 15, USA Mitchell Center

Dr. Michael tidwell, 11 a.m., Oct. 16, USA Mitchell Center

Bonner is not a newcomer to higher education. He was a vice chancellor for economic development at The University of Alabama System from 2013 to 2018.

Bonner joined the Ivey administration in 2018 after leaving UAS.

Bonner served in the House of Representatives for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District from November 2002 until August 2013. He never lost an election for that seat.