It’s that time of year: where and how to register your kids for spring recreational sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2020, 88% of parents believed that playing sports benefitted their children’s physical and 73% of parents felt that sports improved their children’s mental and emotional health as well, according to health.gov.

Due to COVID-19, many kids were unable to play sports for parent’s fear of exposure to the virus, leading to more laptop and phone usage. Sports give kids a way to make friends, stay active and be happy.

Here is a list of places on the Gulf Coast that are opening registration for the spring season:

MOBILE

Semmes

Saraland

Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person

Soccer: Registration will be announced Jan. 24

Satsuma

Baseball: Register Online Now

Mobile

Softball: Registration Opens in March

Baseball: Registration Opens in March

Soccer: Register Online Now

West Mobile

Softball: Register In-person Jan. 11 through Jan. 29

BALDWIN

Daphne

Eastern Shore

Flag Football: Register Online Now

Fairhope

Orange Beach

Softball: Register In-person Jan. 24 through Feb. 11

Baseball: Register In-person Jan. 24 through Feb. 11

Gulf Shores

Softball: Register Online Now

Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person

Bay Minette

Softball: Register In-person Jan. 1 through Feb. 6

Soccer: Register In-person Jan. 1 through Feb. 27

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Fort Walton Beach

Soccer: Register Online Now

Pensacola

Soccer: Register Online Now

Destin

Baseball: Register Online Now

There will be fees due at the time of most registrations.