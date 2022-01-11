It’s that time of year: where and how to register your kids for spring recreational sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2020, 88% of parents believed that playing sports benefitted their children’s physical and 73% of parents felt that sports improved their children’s mental and emotional health as well, according to health.gov.
Due to COVID-19, many kids were unable to play sports for parent’s fear of exposure to the virus, leading to more laptop and phone usage. Sports give kids a way to make friends, stay active and be happy.
Here is a list of places on the Gulf Coast that are opening registration for the spring season:
MOBILE
Semmes
- Softball: Register Online Now and In-person
- Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person Jan. 29
- Soccer: Register In-person Jan. 15 through Feb. 6
Saraland
- Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person
- Soccer: Registration will be announced Jan. 24
Satsuma
Baseball: Register Online Now
Mobile
- Softball: Registration Opens in March
- Baseball: Registration Opens in March
- Soccer: Register Online Now
West Mobile
Softball: Register In-person Jan. 11 through Jan. 29
BALDWIN
Daphne
- Softball: Register Online Now
- Baseball: Register Online Now
- Soccer: Register Online Now
Eastern Shore
- Flag Football: Register Online Now
Fairhope
- Softball: Register Online Now and In-person Jan. 18 & Jan. 20
- Baseball: Register Online Now
- Soccer: Register Online Now
Orange Beach
- Softball: Register In-person Jan. 24 through Feb. 11
- Baseball: Register In-person Jan. 24 through Feb. 11
Gulf Shores
- Softball: Register Online Now
Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person
Bay Minette
- Softball: Register In-person Jan. 1 through Feb. 6
- Soccer: Register In-person Jan. 1 through Feb. 27
NORTHWEST FLORIDA
Fort Walton Beach
Soccer: Register Online Now
Pensacola
Soccer: Register Online Now
Destin
Baseball: Register Online Now
There will be fees due at the time of most registrations.