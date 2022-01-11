It’s that time of year: where and how to register your kids for spring recreational sports

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2020, 88% of parents believed that playing sports benefitted their children’s physical and 73% of parents felt that sports improved their children’s mental and emotional health as well, according to health.gov.

Due to COVID-19, many kids were unable to play sports for parent’s fear of exposure to the virus, leading to more laptop and phone usage. Sports give kids a way to make friends, stay active and be happy.

Here is a list of places on the Gulf Coast that are opening registration for the spring season:

MOBILE

Semmes

Saraland

  • Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person
  • Soccer: Registration will be announced Jan. 24

Satsuma

Baseball: Register Online Now

Mobile

  • Softball: Registration Opens in March
  • Baseball: Registration Opens in March
  • Soccer: Register Online Now

West Mobile

Softball: Register In-person Jan. 11 through Jan. 29

BALDWIN

Daphne

Eastern Shore

Fairhope

Orange Beach

  • Softball: Register In-person Jan. 24 through Feb. 11
  • Baseball: Register In-person Jan. 24 through Feb. 11

Gulf Shores

Baseball: Register Online Now and In-person

Bay Minette

  • Softball: Register In-person Jan. 1 through Feb. 6
  • Soccer: Register In-person Jan. 1 through Feb. 27

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Fort Walton Beach

Soccer: Register Online Now

Pensacola

Soccer: Register Online Now

Destin

Baseball: Register Online Now

There will be fees due at the time of most registrations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories