“It’s something you don’t get over you just learn to deal with it” Mother of Grand Hall shooting victim speaks three years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –A mass shooting at a teen party left one 15-year-old girl dead and her family says it’s been hard, but they have found a way to honor her memory.

In 2018 on Easter Sunday five people were shot outside of an Easter spring concert at the Grand Hall in Mobile. The gang-related shooting taking the life of one innocent 15-year-old girl Anesa Baker.

Now, three years later her family says it’s still difficult “You can’t think about it and dwell on it because it is hard. She was just a fun-loving person she was very vibrant.” said Anesa’s mother Valeria Baker.





It was a night filled with happy anticipation for Anesa, that ended in tragedy on April 1, 2018.

Her mother recalling the night to us “Anesa went to a teen party with her friends and at 10:42 pm that’s when I got the phone call saying that she had been shot.” The McGill-Toolen student was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. She was shot in the stomach and spent 10 days in the hospital until she passed.

“It’s been three long hard years and it’s something you don’t get over it you just learn to deal with it you just learn to live and take things day by day,” said Valeria.

“It seems like nowadays people just don’t care about lives. I wish that people would stop and think before they shoot.” Valeria said when we spoke to her about some of the recent gun violence in Mobile, especially those that have involved young children.

While it was a nightmare for their family to lose Anesa, they have been moving forward in recent years and have found a way to honor her with the ‘Anesa Baker Movement’. A nonprofit centered on bettering the community and putting an end to gun violence.

The movement has already been able to give out multiple scholarships and plan to do more after the pandemic.

“I think that education is first and foremost, so for kids to go off to college or to join the army or navy is awesome. Maybe one day we will be able to host food drives and clothing drives for the homeless anyway we can reach out and help the community,” said Valeria.

If you would like to donate to the Anesa Baker Movement you can find a link to their website here.