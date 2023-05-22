MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some employees with the Mobile County Public School System are upset knowing their pay will go from biweekly to once a month this summer.

Custodians, painters, bus drivers and other positions are switching to the new pay system.

The employees met with the Alabama Education Association on MCPSS’s Central Campus located on Mangum Pass to discuss the change; hoping MCPSS will change their decision.

“It ain’t right! They don’t care about their workers, and that’s wrong!” exclaimed Ennis Munerlyn, a truck driver with the school system.

Other employees expressed their frustrations with the decision while worried about how the change will impact how they pay their bills and manage their finances.

“I have bills set up for the first of the month and the last of the month,” said Kelvin Barnes, a painter for Mobile County Public Schools. “Going to once a month and the taxes alone will hurt my household.”

Other employees like Juanita Cox and Sonja Kennedy are not only worried the change will impact their way of living, but their young grandchildren.

“By the time to get to the end of the month, you don’t have enough for groceries,” said Cox, a custodian.

“I’m currently taking care of my two grandchildren, and I cannot see going to one paycheck,” said Kennedy, a CMP Assistant. “I love my job, but I don’t want to work two jobs, so if I have to leave the school system, I’ll have to leave, but I don’t want to.”

William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association says the Mobile County Public School Board has been receptive about the issue, but he is still pushing for the district to keep their pay schedule the same for the concerned employees.

“Now, the decision still to be decided,” said Tunnell. “And that’s why we wanted to bring awareness to the issue for our members to see that it’s something important to us for the board members to see that it’s important to their employees.”

No MCPSS officials were at the gathering Monday afternoon, but a spokesperson for the school district says this decision was underway since 2019–stating the change was going to be made then, but was halted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 500 MCPSS employees will move from receiving semi-monthly to monthly paychecks in June, and another 500 will do so in September, joining the remaining 7,400 MCPSS employees who are paid once per month. The pay of these support personnel will remain the same, until October when they are expected to get a raise from the Alabama Legislature. This change has been in the works for four years. MCPSS officials met with the AEA back in 2019 to discuss moving to a monthly payroll. The AEA Director agreed, as long as we gave employees advance notice. The plan was postponed due to the pandemic. Last summer, MCPSS notified the AEA that the change would be made this year, and we began notifying employees of the move. We have emailed employees multiple times (in September, January and March) and called them all via our automated telephone service (in October) to notify them that the change would take place this summer. We did this to give our employees enough time to plan for the change. We even offered free financial management classes to help. Switching to a monthly payroll will streamline the payroll process and reduce errors. In making this change, MCPSS becomes the 138th out of 139 school systems in Alabama to pay all employees once per month. Our support personnel play a vital role in the education of 53,000 students in Mobile County, and we appreciate the hard work they put in each and every day for our schools and community. Rena Phillips, Mobile County Public Schools

Even though the school system says they’ve notified employees numerous times about the change, some believe it’s more than just the pay frequency.

“People work hard, and everything’s going up, but salaries,” said bus driver Sherry Diaz.

Diaz is paid monthly with the school system, but used to be paid biweekly. Seeing both sides of the pay frequency, she says she understands how it can be challenging to live on one paycheck per month.

“It’s a big adjustment for a lot of people,” said Diaz. “Some of them can do it; some can’t. So, you know, I understand, and I feel their pain. I worry sometimes too. It’s like, okay, ‘what am I going to do next?’ You know?”

According to the Mobile County Public School System, the employee pay frequency will change starting in July.