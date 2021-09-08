‘It’s been rough’: Saraland residents picking up the pieces after EF-1 tornado damage

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a little more than a week after a section of Highway 43 in Saraland was torn apart by a tornado, and the community is still recovering.

James Duke, a resident in the trailer park behind the Plantation Hotel, says it’s been a long and stressful week for him and his wife. He’s making progress on his home and trying to recover from the damage.

“It’s been rough with the debris everywhere, with the clean-up and all that, and now we’re working on the trailers,” Duke said.

Most of the trailers in the neighborhood have been torn down, but Duke’s is one of the few remaining.

Duke says this area was always lively in the past, but now post-storm, it’s completely different.

“There is always loud music and stuff like that people cooking on the grill, it’s always been like a community here, and now that most of it’s destroyed, nobody’s here,” Duke said.

Duke says the storm still gives him nightmares, and he hopes the community can continue to recover.

“It happened quick — lights out, debris hitting it and everything breaking, trees cracking, that loud freight train sound. It gets you, and it sticks with you,” Duke said.