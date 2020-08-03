“It wasn’t just a regular fire” family recounts moments their home caught fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman and her mom say a fire at their home was no accident, and investigators say they might be right.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is calling the fire on Herman Street suspicious.

The woman and her mother say shattered glass and then flames are a combination they say points to this being intentional.

“It was the popping and the smell that made me feel that it wasn’t just a regular fire,” said Myra.

Myra and her mother were in bed when they woke to flames.

“I saw the reflection of the flames and that’s when the curtains were engulfed,” she said. Myra continued, “by the grace of God we just got out.”

The fire started around 2:15 Monday morning. Crews were able to contain it within about 30 minutes, but then battled toxic gas and smoke inside the home.

“It’s a mess in there, everything. The living room is totally destroyed. Everything is soot, smoke. They tore up the ceilings in every bedroom in there. It’s totally destroyed,” said Myra.

Myra and her family say they believe someone threw something into the front living room, which is right next to her mother’s room, where her 78-year-old mother was sleeping.

“You can tell somebody threw something, the way the glass crashed through the window. And I looked on the floor before it totally engulfed, it was wrapped in rags, whatever it was,” Myra explained.

The family tells WKRG News 5 the fire was caught on camera, which has been given to investigators.

“It showed somebody pulling up in a car, getting out the car, walking over to my mother’s front yard and throwing something. And then the car pulled right back up in front of this house here and that person got back into the car and drove out,” said Myra.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

