MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ‘It Starts With Me’ was the centralized theme for one out of many upcoming events commemorating civil rights leader and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Panelists gathered at the University of South Alabama Thursday afternoon to discuss Dr. King’s impact as a leader in the civil rights movement.

By saying “It starts with me,” panelists believe that to make an impact as large as Dr. King, it starts by recognizing one’s actions and starting to implement change.

Citing “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and other moments during MLK’s leadership in the civil rights movement, panelists discussed how Dr. King’s selflessness had a huge impact.

“Like those are the types of things, the themes that we take away from King’s legacy,” Dr. Billingsley, who moderated the panel, explained. “The love that he told us despite but one another about advocating and not being silent and the things that are important for us to know that we need one another in order to improve our community.”

Students like Simone Holmes attended and made posters for the event with Dr. King’s face. She walked away feeling motivated after the discussion.

“He gives me very community mindset,” Holmes said. “And I feel like the way he talks about how everyone is one and the same is very important because you shouldn’t think that because you have this or because you are this or just because of who you are makes you better than anyone. Everyone’s on the same playing field and we all can do something to help each other out and better each other as a community also.”

Civil rights group People United to Advance the Dream Mobile worked with the University of South Alabama to put the panel together.

President of the organization Reverend David Edwards said the conversation about Dr. King shouldn’t stop after the holiday.

“It is American history, OK,” Edwards stated. “Because it’s a part of it, and you can’t study black history without understanding American history because they both intertwine. Black has been a part of history since the beginning of time.”

People United to Advance the Dream Mobile is holding more events to commemorate Dr. King until Monday.

The group is holding a play at Joe Jefferson Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a community cleanup at Hollaway Elementary School at 625 Stanton Road from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The group will be holding their 9th annual Dr. M.L.K. Black Tie Awards Gala, on Sunday, at 205 Government Street, (Government Plaza) at 5 p.m.

On Monday, MLK Day, the group will hold their Annual Youth Ambassadors Awardees Breakfast at Dearborn YMCA at 8:30 a.m., and later they will hold their 34th annual Dr. MLK march starting at noon. The march will begin there and conclude at Cathedral Square.