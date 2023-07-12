THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mounds of dirt sit at the site where a luxury RV park is supposed to be. As the rain comes, this dirt is falling into the Fowl River making it murkier than normal.

Paradise Found RV Resort and Marina has been under construction for two years and is far from being finished.

“All the mud will eventually get out into the river and eventually get out into the bay, and it will affect the shrimp, the crabs and the fish,” resdident Richard Becker said.

This RV Park has had multiple inspections conducted by the Alabama Department of Environment Management.

On May 31, 2022, ADEM said that the park was found violating sections of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act Ala Code §§22-22-1 through 22-22-14 and NPDES Permit No ALR10000. Those violations included not having appropriate and effective best management practices for stormwater runoff pollutants, noncompliant discharges of sediment accumulation, and precipitation measurements devices were not observed.

On February 1, 2022, ADEM said the park violated sections Alabama Water Pollution Control Act Ala Code §§22-22-1 through 22-22-14 and NPDES Permit No ALR10000. This was for uncontrolled discharges of sediment and other pollutants into the water due to the lack of appropriate BPMs.

This runoff of dirt is caused by rain that residents were anticipating. That was one of their main questions to the developer when they first learned about this project.

“What are you going to do about storm runoff, uhm, well we haven’t addressed that yet. Well, what are you going to do about all the additional traffic on dauphin island park way, he said, well, we haven’t addressed that yet… what are you going to do when a hurricane comes? Do you have a hurricane or storm plan? Well, we haven’t addressed that yet,” Becker said.

Two years later, neighbors of the construction site are mad.

“It’s been two years we’ve had a few rainstorms in two years, and he’s never noticed that there’s been any kind of run off into the river,” Becker said.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the RV park today and they gave a written statement.

“We have had a substantial amount of rain on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and today. We are working with ADEM and Mobile County. We are making repairs as problems occur. To ensure we are in compliance with all regulations,” Paradise Found RV Resort and Marina said.

Today, the park was required by the county to set up silt fences to catch the mud. But residents doubt this will fix anything.

“I don’t know what we could ask for other than to turn back the clock three years,” Becker said.