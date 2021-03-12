‘It could’ve been bad’: Man describes accident with falling power lines on Schillinger Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in west Mobile captured an accident on a dash camera, showing the moments a damaged power pole started falling on a crowd of pedestrians.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on Schillinger Road. Mobile police say the driver had a medical emergency and was unable to operate the car. The passenger tried to take over but hit a curb, sending the car going airborne before hitting a power pole.

Chase Harrison says the only reason he captured this moment was that the wreck knocked out his power so he decided to go to the store.

“I pulled out and headed down Schillinger, and passed the Panda Express on my right, and I could see the pole and the car where it was crashed, and there was a few people standing out.” Chase Harrison, caught falling pole on dash cam

Before it snapped, you can see the break is in the pole. So I think it was just honestly probably the stress and the weight of it. Chase Harrison, caught falling pole on dash cam

You can see in the video the power lines from the fall break and bounce on top of the car. Harrison says it’s amazing this wasn’t worse. “To have none of the boxes spark when it hit was kind of amazing.”

Alabama Power says the outage only affected eight customers in that area, and the immediate reaction to move from under the falling pole was the right thing to do.

“Many times when there is a car accident or an accident of this nature we can’t always know then the line is active immediately, so it’s a good idea always to stay away from power lines that are on the ground. “ Beth Thomas, Alabama Power

Alabama Power says power was fully restored by 6 p.m. Friday.

Harrison says the when firefighters arrived, the woman in the car was able to walk out and get on a stretcher.