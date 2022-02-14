MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you looking to take your furry friend out on a date for Valentine’s Day (or any other day of the year)? These restaurants in Mobile are dog friendly.

Loda Bier Garten

Located at 251 Dauphin St., Loda Bier Garten has over 100 taps and, according to their website, they are “THE place to be for both locals and visitors.”

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

The Callaghan’s Irish Social Club offers burgers, brunch and sandwiches with musical performances, a full bar and a dog-friendly patio. The social club is located at 916 Charleston St.

The Blind Mule

Serving southern and Cajun-creole-style food, The Blind Mule is located at 57 North Claiborne St. The restaurant also hosts live music, comedy and trivia nights.

Lucky Irish Pub & Grill

Lucky is described being a, “casual pub sporting dark-wood décor and HDTVs, offering Irish bar fare, drink specials & live music.” The pub is located at 3692 Airport Blvd.

Ashland Midtown Pub

Located at 2453 Old Shell Rd., Ashland Midtown Pub serves pizza, pasta and po’boys along with having colorful art and live music.

Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and drinks

Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks is located at 102 Dauphin St. The restaurant serves burgers, po’boys, salad and seafood dishes.