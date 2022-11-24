MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly.

Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 2 p.m.

But if you don’t make it to Piggly Wiggly in time, don’t worry, Thanksgiving isn’t ruined. Other local stores will stay open, too.

Open on Thanksgiving

Target:

Time: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 3150 Joe Treadwell Dr, Mobile, AL 36606

Please Note: The West Mobile location is closed all-day

Dollar General:

Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: All Mobile locations