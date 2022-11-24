MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly.
Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 2 p.m.
But if you don’t make it to Piggly Wiggly in time, don’t worry, Thanksgiving isn’t ruined. Other local stores will stay open, too.
Open on Thanksgiving
Target:
Time: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: 3150 Joe Treadwell Dr, Mobile, AL 36606
Please Note: The West Mobile location is closed all-day
Dollar General:
Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: All Mobile locations
