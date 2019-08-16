Is Mobile one of the rainiest cities in the U.S?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well, there seems to be some conflicting information. 24/7 Wall Street studied data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s North America Land Data Assimilation system from 1979 to 2011. Their results showed that Mobile is ranked 14th in the US with 61.2 inches of precipitation. The rainiest city was given to Mount Vernon/Anacortes, WA with 80.2 inches per year.

However, the National Weather Service in Mobile has archives of climatology of observations in Mobile. They actually have the official climatological records of rainfall for the United States with a very accurate measuring system. Their data reveals that the average rainfall in Mobile per year is just over 66 inches. This puts Mobile ahead of most if not all larger metro areas. “This does not include mountainous areas that can average over 100 inches of rain per year,” says Jason Beamon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mobile.

There could be several reasons for this conflicting information. One is that different entities could measure rain in different ways. Also, the CDC did total average precipitation which includes snow and other forms. Different sources include different years in their averages as well. The study previously mentioned included years 1979-2011 while the National Weather Service has observations dating back to the 1800s.

Either way, we know that Mobile gets a lot of rain compared to the rest of the country. Take all articles on this specific topic with a grain of salt because data is collected in so many different ways. Check out the differences and then develop your opinion on what you think it’s the most accurate.

