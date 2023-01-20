ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama?

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age.

Although there is no law pertaining to riding in the back of a truck, there are plenty of child passenger restraint laws.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, “Every person transporting a child in a motor vehicle operated on the roadways, streets, or highways of this state, shall provide for the protection of the child by properly using an aftermarket or integrated child passenger restraint system meeting applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards and the requirements of subsection.”

“Motor vehicle” includes a passenger car, pickup truck, minivan or sports utility vehicle, according to ALEA.

The following are requirements: