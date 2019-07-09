Is a tropical system starting on land rare?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many of our viewers have been asking if the potential tropical system we are monitoring is rare because it originally came from land. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke to the Meteorologist in Charge, Jeffrey Medlin, at the National Weather Service in Mobile about this topic.

While this tropical situation does not happen very often, it is not unheard or necessarily rare. Medlin talks about it when he says “we don’t typically looked at the Midwest for upper air disturbances and watching it for days to eventually come off the coast, but that just goes to show that the processes can come together.” He also explains that more tropical systems originate and develop over warm water.

Medlin also talked about when this has happened in the past. He explains that a similar situation happened with Hurricane Danny in 1997. It originated in the Appalachian Mountains and eventually made its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

No matter where tropical systems develop, everyone needs to be prepared and have a plan! Check out the video for more details.