Irvington Woman dies after Friday afternoon crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A Pensacola Police Department officer, a Coast Guardsman, and a nurse came together on Mother's Day to save four children and an adult from rip tides.

Officer Anthony Giorgio, who was off duty on Mother's day, along with Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class, Reece Raxter, and Nurse Erica Shelley helped save five people caught in a rip current 150 feet offshore last Sunday.