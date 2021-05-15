Irvington Woman dies after Friday afternoon crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Irvington is dead after a crash on Alabama 193, south of Mobile Friday afternoon.
According to a news release from ALEA:
MOBILE POST – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:33 p.m. Friday, May 14, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman. Ladonna Kay Douglas, 40, was driving a 2008 Scion TC, which left the roadway and struck a tree. Douglas succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 193 at the 9 mile marker, approximately nine miles south of Mobile, in Mobile County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.