Irvington Walmart Distribution Center opening Thursday

Mobile County

Walmart distribution center opens 1

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Walmart Distribution Center will be reopening Thursday, September 17, 2020 in stages.

At 8 AM Order Fillers will open and at 9 AM Shipping, Receiving, and Flow will open. This will include all support.

The second shift will continue as normal.

