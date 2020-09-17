Irvington Walmart Distribution Center opening Thursday

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Walmart Distribution Center will be reopening Thursday, September 17, 2020 in stages.
At 8 AM Order Fillers will open and at 9 AM Shipping, Receiving, and Flow will open. This will include all support.
The second shift will continue as normal.
