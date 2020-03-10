Irvington murder suspect claims he was at the store when girlfriend was killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a bat pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Christopher Kern is charged with murder in the death of Latasha Johnson on Thursday, March 5.

In court, Kern told the judge he was at the store at the time of the murder.

Mobile County deputies arrested Kern at the home on One Mile Road where they found Johnson dead in her bed.

Kern is due back in court on March 31.

LATEST POSTS: