Irvington murder suspect claims he was at the store when girlfriend was killed

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a bat pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Christopher Kern is charged with murder in the death of Latasha Johnson on Thursday, March 5.

In court, Kern told the judge he was at the store at the time of the murder.

Mobile County deputies arrested Kern at the home on One Mile Road where they found Johnson dead in her bed.

Kern is due back in court on March 31.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories