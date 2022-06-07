MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed an Irvington man.
Corey R. Odom, 23, was killed after he was struck by a car traveling along Theodore Dawes Road in Mobile County. Odom was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.
The crash happened Monday, June 6, at about 9:55 p.m. about three miles north of Mobile. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene, according to the release. ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.
