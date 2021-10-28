Off-duty Mobile cop hits bicyclist

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man who was riding his bicycle on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway is in critical condition after an off-duty Mobile police officer hit him Thursday morning.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the man was hit by a truck near One Mile Road at 5:55 a.m. Oct. 28.

Troopers say Robert Lee Bryant, 38, was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old George Tolbert Jr. Tolbert is an officer with the Mobile Police Department. A public information officer for the department said Tolbert was on his way to work when the crash happened.

Bryant was transported to University Medical Hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.