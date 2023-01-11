MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip Ledet in the head on Jan. 25, 2020.

After further investigation, the DA’s office found enough evidence to charge him with intentional murder.

Roberson is being held with no bond and taken into custody in open court, according to court documents.

“The jury having found the Defendant guilty of Murder, it is further ordered that the Defendant be and is hereby adjudged GUILTY of Murder,” reads the court documents.

Roberson’s sentencing hearing is set for March 3 at 9 a.m..